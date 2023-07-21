WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.