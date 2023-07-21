WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

