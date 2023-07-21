Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $820.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.43. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

