Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.