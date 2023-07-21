Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDFree Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

