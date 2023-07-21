Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $53.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

