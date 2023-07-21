Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.