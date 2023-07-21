Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

