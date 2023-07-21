Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of WLK opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Westlake by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

