Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), with a volume of 90,565 shares changing hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.35.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

