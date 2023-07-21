Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Up 18.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.74 and last traded at C$15.13. 106,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 12,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$252.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.