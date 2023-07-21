WINkLink 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.03 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $66.43 million and $5.03 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006911 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $4,945,680.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

