Winmark Co. (WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on September 1st

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark stock opened at $368.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.99. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $202.89 and a fifty-two week high of $373.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total value of $1,186,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,205.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Winmark by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Winmark by 46.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

