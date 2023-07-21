WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.38. 27,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 17,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
