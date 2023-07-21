WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.38. 27,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 17,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.