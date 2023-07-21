Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Wix.com worth $43,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Wix.com Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.