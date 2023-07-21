WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Shares Up 10.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 5,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
WM Technology Stock Down 9.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
