WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
