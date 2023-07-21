WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

