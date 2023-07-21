WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after buying an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,312,781,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,052,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,493. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

