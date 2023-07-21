WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.57. 838,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,236. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

