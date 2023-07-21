WNY Asset Management LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 3.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 4.96% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 2,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

