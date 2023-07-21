WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,880 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

