WNY Asset Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 623.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 220,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,862. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

