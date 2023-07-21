WNY Asset Management LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.11. 106,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,918. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

