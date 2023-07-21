WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 550,431 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

