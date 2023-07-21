WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 23,085 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,085 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 65,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,971. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

