Wolfe Research Trims Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price to $13.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of SILK opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $472,921 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after buying an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,661 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

