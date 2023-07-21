Wrapped Everscale Market Cap Hits $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $60,308.56 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,596,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,577,293 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06057233 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64,963.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

