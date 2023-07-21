WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ WW opened at $7.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

