XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,629 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KOLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 599,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

