XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. XR Securities LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.4 %

SDOW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,624. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

