Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Xylem were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.58 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

