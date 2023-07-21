Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 35,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

