Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 13.28%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

