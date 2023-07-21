Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as high as C$12.48. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.20. The stock has a market cap of C$229.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 69.31% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$62.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8275862 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

