Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YELP. Barclays dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of YELP opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

