Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

BP stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. BP has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $41.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

