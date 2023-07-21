ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 44.4% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $554,740.17 and $74.41 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

