ZEON (ZEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,795.94

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $29.80 million and $20,795.94 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

