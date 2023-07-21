Zilliqa Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $343.61 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,807,389,514 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

