Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.17. 3,205,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,763,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $59,714,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.