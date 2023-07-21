Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

