Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.61 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

