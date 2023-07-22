10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,401,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 510,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

