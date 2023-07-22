12,400 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

