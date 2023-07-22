1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,909 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

