1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 91,055 Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 47.80% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

TAGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

