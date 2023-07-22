1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

PSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 76,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,221. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

