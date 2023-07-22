1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $31.44 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $656,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. 176,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

