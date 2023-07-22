1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,225. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

