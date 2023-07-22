1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 812,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:SMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,933 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

